Neymar hobbles out of Brazil World Cup training

Brazil star Neymar hobbled out of training with Brazil ahead of their Group E clash with Costa Rica on Friday.

Neymar was absent from training on Monday, missing the session a day after Brazil drew 1-1 with Switzerland in their opening World Cup clash.

The Paris Saint-Germain forward received some tough treatment from Switzerland, being fouled 10 times during the game, his first competitive start since February.

A fractured foot kept Neymar out of the end of PSG's season but he made a goalscoring return to action with a stunning solo strike against Croatia in a friendly at Anfield, and was also on target in a 3-0 warm-up victory against Austria.

Tite's men looked set to receive a boost with Neymar taking part in Tuesday's session.

But after around 10 minutes he limped away with a member of staff to receive some treatment after looking clearly uncomfortable on the field.

 

