Neymar expects to return in a month

Neymar has indicated he will be fit to return to action in a month, meaning he should be able to go to the World Cup with Brazil.

The Paris Saint-Germain forward has been sidelined since February after breaking a bone in his foot in a game against rivals Marseille, with the injury requiring surgery.

PSG stated on Friday that Neymar's recovery is going well, while coach Unai Emery hopes the Brazilian can return before the end of the season.

Neymar suggested PSG's last game of the campaign against Caen on May 19 may come too soon but he is confident his recovery is on track, with Brazil due to play their opening World Cup match in Russia on June 17 against Switzerland.

"There's a month yet," Neymar told TV Globo when asked for a time frame for his return.

"I'm progressing well. Everything is as good as possible."

Neymar has had a mixed first year in Paris, with his excellent form undermined by speculation of a return to Spain with Real Madrid and a falling-out with team-mate Edinson Cavani in the autumn.

The 26-year-old also faced criticism after he appeared to compare himself to the late British physicist Stephen Hawking in an ill-advised social media post.

"I'm used to it all [the attention]," Neymar added. "Once you reach a level, everything you say becomes a sure thing or it comes back to you. So, you must take care of it.

"I have learned throughout my career. I have made plenty of mistakes and I don't regret it. I don't want to change it.

"I have learned and grew with my mistakes. The mistakes make me who I am today."