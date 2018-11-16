Neymar: Emery will bring success to Arsenal

Paris Saint-Germain and Brazil star Neymar lauded Unai Emery and believes the coach will bring success to Arsenal.

Emery took charge of the Premier League club earlier this year and Arsenal have made a decent start to the season, sitting fifth in the table.

Neymar, who played a season under Emery at PSG, backed the Spaniard for success in England.

"Now it's easy to say because Arsenal are playing really great football. They are coming from a great run in recent matches and everybody knows he's a really great coach," he told a news conference on Thursday, ahead of Brazil's friendly against Uruguay in London.

"We know about their quality and I was really happy to work with him because he's a really hard working guy. He really wanted to coach us and really wanted to study about football.

"I think he will bring good things for Arsenal, which is a really huge and important club here in England. I wish him luck."

Arsenal have slipped back in the Premier League after three straight draws, sitting eight points behind leaders Manchester City.