Mbappe sets France record with maiden World Cup strike

Kylian Mbappe's first World Cup goal means the Paris Saint-Germain attacker is now the youngest player to score for France at a major international tournament.

Mbappe, aged 19 years and 183 days old, got France off the mark in their Group C clash with Peru on Thursday, finishing from inside the six-yard box after Olivier Giroud's shot was deflected.

The teenager usurps David Trezeguet as Les Bleus' youngest scorer at a major tournament, the former Juventus striker having held the record for 20 years thanks to a goal against Saudi Arabia at the 1998 World Cup when he was 20.

France won the title that year and Mbappe is the first player born since that triumph to score for them at a World Cup.