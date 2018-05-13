Marquinhos: We've never believed Neymar will leave PSG

Paris Saint-Germain defender Marquinhos says the players have never really believed Neymar will move to Real Madrid in the transfer window.

The Brazil star has been tipped to return to LaLiga with Zinedine Zidane's side, less than a year after his world-record €222million switch from Barcelona.

PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi said he is "2,000 per cent sure" that Neymar will not leave the club, however, and Marquinhos likewise expects his compatriot to stay.

"I have the feeling that Neymar will stay," he said during an appearance on Canal Football Club. "You heard the president. I think he'll stay.

"We never believed in him leaving and we never discussed it between us. Maybe there were some times where he had trouble adapting, but we, the coach and the players, tried to manage it. But we never spoke about a departure."

It has been suggested Madrid could offer in the region of €260m for Neymar, who has reportedly struggled to settle into life in the French capital.

However, the forward hinted he would stay at the club after being part of the launch for the 2018-19 home kit, tweeting he was "proud to wear the jersey and to continue giving you joy".

The 25-year-old won the domestic quadruple, which included the Trophee des Champions, in his first season at Parc des Princes.