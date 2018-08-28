Madrid not waiting on PSG decision - UEFA chief Ceferin

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin has revealed Paris Saint-Germain will have to wait for a decision over whether the club breached Financial Fair Play (FFP) rules when signing Neymar and Kylian Mbappe.

After UEFA initially deemed PSG's accounts to be in line with FFP rules, the chairman of the club financial control body (CFCB) opted to send the decision to be reviewed by the adjudicatory chamber in July.

Speculation over the outcome has led to reports Real Madrid could be given an opportunity to sign either Neymar or Mbappe as they seek a replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo, but Ceferin dismissed the suggestion.

"The decision regarding PSG will be made later," Ceferin told Slovenian newspaper Ekipa24.

"It's not true that Real Madrid are waiting on the decision."

Ceferin also revealed VAR will be used in UEFA competitions eventually, though he expressed his personal concerns over who controls the use of technology during games.

"I am still not convinced by VAR," he said. "There are things that are still not clear.

"Who decides to see VAR? The video ref or the main referee?

"People don't understand it and neither do journalists. We know that one day it will be necessary to use VAR, when we are ready."