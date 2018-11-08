Gourvennec returns to Ligue 1's bottom side Guingamp

Jocelyn Gourvennec has returned to Guingamp to take charge for his second spell, succeeding Antoine Kombouare at Ligue 1's bottom side.

Kombouare was sacked following Sunday's 5-0 thrashing at Nantes, with Guingamp below Thierry Henry's Monaco on goal difference.

And Guingamp announced the appointment of Gourvennec on Thursday, the coach having agreed in principle to return to the club.

Gourvennec led Guingamp for six years from 2010, winning the Coupe de France title in the 2013-14 season to take the club into Europe.

He was appointed Bordeaux coach in 2016, but was sacked in January 2018 after losing seven of his last eight matches in all competitions.

Gourvennec is set to start work on Monday, meaning Vincent Rautureau and Sylvain Didot will take charge against Lyon on Saturday.