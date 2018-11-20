France & PSG star Mbappe suffers shoulder injury

Paris Saint-Germain may have been dealt a huge blow after Kylian Mbappe suffered a shoulder injury in France's friendly against Uruguay.

Mbappe sustained the problem 30 minutes into Tuesday's encounter at Stade de France, landing awkwardly on his right side after a challenge from Uruguay goalkeeper Martin Campana.

The 19-year-old, who has 13 goals in all competitions for Ligue 1 leaders PSG so far this term, attempted to carry on, but promptly signalled to the touchline that he needed to be replaced, with Florian Thauvin replacing the forward following a spell of treatment.

And with Mbappe's PSG team-mate Neymar having also gone off injured in Brazil's clash with Cameroon, Thomas Tuchel will be concerned over the status of his star men ahead of a busy run of fixtures which includes the Ligue 1 champions' crucial Champions League meeting with Liverpool in eight days' time.