For now, there's nothing – Fekir focused amid Liverpool links

Lyon star Nabil Fekir insisted there is nothing to discuss about his future just yet, but suggested he may be allowed to leave.

Fekir, 24, has been heavily linked with a move to Premier League giants Liverpool after scoring 22 goals in 38 games in all competitions this season.

The France international has spent his entire professional career at Lyon, where he is contracted until 2020.

Despite speculation over his future amid reports he has verbally agreed to a deal with Liverpool, Fekir said his focus was still on Lyon.

"I'm in Lyon for two more games and then we'll see," he told L'Equipe.

"For now, there's nothing. The president trusts me and I feel good at Lyon."

Liverpool are reportedly set to pay €70million to land Fekir, who would add greater depth to an already impressive attack for Jurgen Klopp's Champions League finalists.

Fekir hinted he could be permitted an exit from Lyon, who have seen the likes of Alexandre Lacazette (Arsenal), Samuel Umtiti (Barcelona) and Corentin Tolisso (Bayern Munich) depart in recent seasons, if he desires.

"The president told me, like he told everyone else when they signed their contracts, that we have the possibility to talk whenever I want to leave," he said.

"Nobody signs for life in a club. It doesn't work like that.

"But I don't have a free pass to leave. I have a contract until 2020. I'll let destiny handle the rest."