Fekir to Liverpool rumours quashed by Klopp and Aulas

Claims Liverpool have agreed a deal to sign Lyon attacker Nabil Fekir at the end of the season have been dismissed by Jurgen Klopp and Jean-Michel Aulas.

Reports emerged during Liverpool's 1-0 defeat to Chelsea on Sunday that the Merseyside club will sign Fekir for €70million (£62m) in the upcoming transfer window, the France forward having netted 22 goals in all competitions for Lyon this term.

However, Klopp was quick to dismiss the possibility of the rumours being true, although he did not deny interest in the player.

"During the game we agreed a deal? I would be surprised about that to be honest. No comment," Klopp told reporters.

"I never comment on transfer rumours. I've said more than I usually say."

Lyon president Aulas stated no discussions took place and expressed his desire to see Fekir remain for next season.

"We have had no contact with Liverpool [on Sunday]. Fekir is here," Aulas said after Lyon's 3-0 victory over Troyes.

"We hope to keep him and have him playing the Champions League with us next year."

Fekir offered a similar response to questions about his future, saying: "We discussed some things after Moscow [the elimination from the Europa League in March] and managed to straighten things out.

"I am still in Lyon. We still have two games left [this season]. I am good here. This club is in my heart."