Dembele 'gave everything' to force Lyon move

Moussa Dembele has revealed he "gave everything" to make sure his move from Celtic to Lyon went through.

The striker excelled at Celtic Park after joining the Scottish club from Fulham, but a long-anticipated departure finally happened before the transfer deadline in France.

It had appeared as though Dembele would stay put before confirmation came of an agreement with Lyon, rewarding the player's efforts to make sure the move happened in time.

"Thanks to Lyon for putting their trust in me. I'm very happy to be here," he told the media. "I was really determined to come to Lyon.

"Those in charge [at Celtic] gave in. It was hard. I gave everything and, in the end, it paid off.

"[Lyon are] a big, historic club. It's a club that's going to move me forward. I'm a goal-scorer but I also serve the team. I'm here to play and help the club."

Dembele joins a Lyon squad that also includes Memphis Depay, Bertrand Traore, Nabil Fekir and Maxwel Cornet, and head coach Bruno Genesio believes the 22-year-old's versatility can make him a valuable asset.

"Moussa can be associated with Memphis or other players in attack," said Genesio. "That leaves me many possibilities."

Club president Jean-Michel Aulas expressed his relief at having signed a player to replace Mariano Diaz, who left to return to Real Madrid.

"I want to thank Moussa for his determination to join us," said Aulas. "[He showed] flexibility and intelligence to conclude the negotiation."