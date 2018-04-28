Conte: No contact with PSG

Antonio Conte has reaffirmed his commitment to Chelsea and denied being in contact with Paris Saint-Germain about a move to the Ligue 1 champions.

Unai Emery and PSG confirmed on Friday the Spaniard will leave the club at the end of the season, despite only needing to beat third-tier side Les Herbiers in the Coupe de France final to depart with a domestic treble.

European failures have dogged Emery's time in Paris, the coach having previously won three consecutive Europa League titles while in charge of Sevilla.

Conte is reportedly among the contenders to take over at Parc des Princes, but former Borussia Dortmund coach Thomas Tuchel is expected to be given the job.

And the Italian, who won the Premier League in his first season in English football and has led Chelsea to the FA Cup final two years running, is planning to stay at Stamford Bridge.

"No, but my answer is always the same," Conte told reporters when asked if there have been talks with PSG.

"I'm committed to this club. I have a contract with this club. My intention is to continue to work with this club."

Speculation over Conte's future has intensified throughout the season, with Chelsea fifth in the Premier League and likely to miss out on Champions League qualification.

Chelsea travel to relegation-threatened Swansea City on Saturday, with an FA Cup final date with Manchester United looming next month.