Balotelli is a €100m striker, says Nice team-mate

Nice striker Alassane Plea says Mario Balotelli would command a €100million transfer fee in the current market.

After struggling for goals and consistency in Serie A and the Premier League, Balotelli has found his groove again in Ligue 1.

Since arriving in Nice the 27-year-old has scored 39 goals in all competitions, including 14 in the league this season.

His contract at the Allianz Riviera is set to expire at the end of the season and – should he leave - strike partner Plea believes Balotelli would be a great signing.

"I have learned a lot from him," Plea told Marca. "He is a very efficient striker.

"Training with him is great for me, and I learn a lot from him. Balotelli speaks to me a lot and I owe a lot of my progression to him.

"I would pay [€100m for Balotelli]. He scores a lot of goals, at least 20 per season. And given the prices in today's football, I would pay €100m for him."