Vinicius appreciates Solari influence at Real Madrid

Talented teenager Vinicius Junior has credited Santiago Solari with providing a crucial calming presence in the formative stages of his Real Madrid career.

Madrid appointed Solari as head coach on a permanent basis this week following a successful audition for the role in an interim capacity.

Four successive victories made for a compelling case and the successful integration of his Castilla pupil Vinicius helped Solari's case.

The 18-year-old, a bit-part player under Lopetegui, started the new man's first match in charge in Copa del Rey and produced a match-turning cameo in the late defeat of Real Valladolid earlier this month.

"Solari has always helped me since I arrived in Madrid," Vinicius said, as quoted by Marca.

"Thanks to him, I have a clear mind and I concentrate only on the game. That's what he has done with me in the first team, and I'm happy."

Vinicius has appeared in five competitive matches for Madrid since switching from Flamengo.

He made his Champions League debut off the bench in the 5-0 crushing of Viktoria Plzen, supplying the assist for the final goal.