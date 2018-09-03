Suarez: VAR is a blow to your happiness

Luis Suarez said you lose "adrenaline and desire to celebrate" with VAR after his first goal in Barcelona's rout of Huesca was awarded following a review.

Suarez and Lionel Messi scored twice as LaLiga champions Barca crushed newly promoted minnows Huesca 8-2 at Camp Nou on Sunday.

The Uruguay international made it 3-1 six minutes before-half time but it was not immediately awarded as the video assistant referee reviewed Jordi Alba's cross to Suarez.

It is the first season VAR is being used in LaLiga and Suarez said post-match: "When you have doubts, with the VAR, you'll lose your adrenaline and desire to celebrate.

"It's a blow to your happiness. You can't make mistakes as everything is so controlled."

Suarez opened his account for the season, having fired blanks against Deportivo Alaves and Real Valladolid.

"What's important is helping the team and winning the game, that's what counts," Suarez added.

"Little by little we're finding our rhythm. We were asleep a little bit at the beginning [when Huesca scored], although that forced us to react."

Barca top the LaLiga standings ahead of bitter rivals Real Madrid on goal difference heading into the international break.

"It's always important to be at the top," Suarez continued. "But things are just getting started and we have to be prepared for what is to come."