Samper set for Barcelona first-team role

Barcelona have confirmed midfielder Sergi Samper will remain at the club this season and be part of the first-team squad.

The 23-year-old has agreed to stay at Camp Nou and will wear the number 16 shirt for the rest of the 2018-19 campaign.

Samper, a graduate of Barca's academy, was loaned to Las Palmas last term but missed the majority of the second half of the season due to a serious leg and ankle injury.

He had previously spent 2016-17 with Granada, making 22 appearances in LaLiga.

Samper inherits the number 16 jersey from Gerard Deulofeu, who is now at Watford, while Sergio Busquets and former club captain Xavi have both worn the number in the past.