Benzema surpasses Ronaldo with goal against 33rd different LaLiga team

Karim Benzema achieved a feat Cristiano Ronaldo could not by scoring in Real Madrid's 4-1 win over Leganes on Saturday.

The striker netted twice at the Santiago Bernabeu, in between goals from Gareth Bale and Sergio Ramos, to help Madrid to a third win in three LaLiga games this season.

Benzema has now scored 131 goals in Spain's top flight against 33 different teams, which is one more than Ronaldo managed before he left for Juventus.

In fact, Leganes are the only team Ronaldo failed to score against out of the 33 sides he faced during his time in LaLiga.

Benzema has scored four times in three league games in 2018-19, while Ronaldo is yet to get on the scoresheet for Juve since his €112million move in July.