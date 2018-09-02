Barcelona 8 Huesca 2: Messi, Suarez hit braces as Blaugrana romp to third straight win

Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez both scored twice to help Barcelona overcome a surprise early deficit to give Huesca a harsh reality check in an 8-2 thumping on Sunday.

On their first LaLiga trip to Camp Nou, the newly promoted minnows briefly continued what has been a dream start to the season by sensationally opening the scoring through Juan Camilo Hernandez.

But it proved little more than fleeting joy as Messi, Suarez and a Jorge Pulido own goal swiftly erased the early concern.

Alex Gallar did give Huesca a second reason to celebrate late in the first half before the gulf in class become evident over a one-sided second period.

Messi and Suarez completed their braces at either end of the half and Ousmane Dembele, Ivan Rakitic and Jordi Alba all joined in the fun as the hosts comprehensively maintained their perfect start to the campaign.