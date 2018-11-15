Bolt may give up on football career despite 'a lot of offers'

Usain Bolt revealed he may give up on his dream of becoming a professional footballer despite having "a lot of offers".

The eight-time Olympic champion, 32, was unable to agree to a deal with the Central Coast Mariners after a trial with the A-League club.

Bolt was also linked with a move to Malta last month and while the sprinting great said he had options, he is considering stopping his pursuit of a football career.

"With the Central Coast, we couldn't work out the contract stuff so that's dead, but I've got a lot of offers from other clubs out there," he said on Wednesday.

"Now we're just trying to figure out what [to do].

"We'll make a decision before the end of November if I'm going to go to another club or call it actually quits."

Bolt scored twice for the Mariners during a friendly in October, but the parties were unable to agree to a deal.