Premier League set for mid-season break, claims FA chief executive

The Premier League is getting closer to the implementation of a mid-season break after the Football Association (FA) chief executive Martin Glenn claimed it will "very soon" be introduced.

A period of rest has been a regular topic of debate in English football over the last 10 years or so, with some putting the country's international failings down to the lack of respite afforded to players during the campaign.

All of the other top five European leagues have breaks over the Christmas period, while coaches and players brought to England from abroad have often suggested changes should be made to bring English football into line with other countries.

Although it was not confirmed when precisely in the calendar the break will take place, it has been reported that a two-week rest will allow players time to recuperate after the usually hectic festive schedule.

Addressing FA councillors, Glenn said: "We're working closer and more collaboratively with the professional game than at any time in recent years.

"Very soon this will pay dividends with the creation of a mid-season break, which is a much-needed improvement for our clubs and England teams."