Toulon: Habana annonce aussi sa retraite

Après Vincent Clerc la semaine dernière, c'est une autre légende au poste d'ailier qui annonce qu'il tirera sa révérence en fin de saison.

Bryan Habana (34 ans, 124 sélections) jette l'éponge. Mais à la différence de Clerc, le Sud-Africain, accablé par une blessure à un genou, n'aura pas a priori l'opportunité de refouler une pelouse en compétition avec ce Rugby Club Toulonnais, dont il portait les couleurs depuis 2013. Ses efforts pour surmonter ce pépin physique récurrent, et notamment l'opération subie lors de la dernière intersaison, auront été vains ; aujourd'hui, Habana, l'un des meilleurs joueurs de sa génération, doit se rendre à l'évidence: il aura joué son dernier match le 15 avril 2017 face à Castres, encore capable ce jour-là d'accomplir ce qu'il faisait de mieux, à savoir inscrire un de ses innombrables essais.

Un frisson tant de fois éprouvé pour lui permettre d'être l'un des artisans d'un sacre mondial avec les Springboks en 2007 ou encore de deux titres européens avec le RCT (2014, 2015). "Cela fait plus d'un an que je fais tout mon possible pour revenir une dernière fois sur un terrain, pour goûter à nouveau au doux parfum de la victoire ou connaître le malaise lié à la défaite (...) Malheureusement, cela n'arrivera pas. Comme beaucoup d'autres, j'aurais souhaité une fin différente pour ma carrière, mais parfois les choses ne tournent pas comme vous l'espérez. Alors à la fin de la saison, il sera temps de dire au revoir et de remercier ce jeu que j'aime tant", écrit-il dans un message publié sur son compte Instagram.