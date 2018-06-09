Coupe du Monde de la FIFA, Russie 2018™
Carnet: Disparition de Maria Bueno 

Icône du tennis brésilien, Maria Esther Bueno s’est éteinte à l’âge de 78 ans, annonce ce vendredi le Globoesporte. Emportée par un cancer, cette ancienne n°1 mondiale a triomphé quatre fois à l’US Open (1959, 1963, 1964, 1966) et trois fois à Wimbledon (1959, 1960, 1964) dans sa carrière.  

