Carnet: Disparition de Maria Bueno 

Icône du tennis brésilien, Maria Esther Bueno s’est éteinte à l’âge de 78 ans, annonce ce vendredi le Globoesporte. Emportée par un cancer, cette ancienne n°1 mondiale a triomphé quatre fois à l’US Open (1959, 1963, 1964, 1966) et trois fois à Wimbledon (1959, 1960, 1964) dans sa carrière.

The All England Club is deeply saddened by the death of Maria Bueno, one of our most beloved champions.



Her humility, grace and inventive play captured hearts around the globe, no where more so than in her native Brazil where she is and will forever remain the pride of a nation. pic.twitter.com/B7AgZGui2W