Pro14: Doublé pour le Leinster et Grand Chelem pour l'Irlande

Quelle saison pour le rugby irlandais qui, à un peu plus d'un an de la Coupe du monde 2019 au Japon, n'a jamais été aussi resplendissant !

Après le Grand Chelem du XV du Trèfle dans le dernier Tournoi des 6 Nations, le Leinster, déjà vainqueur de la Champions Cup, a signé un doublé inédit pour une équipe du Pro14 en s'adjugeant samedi, devant son public de l'Aviva Stadium de Dublin, une superbe finale de l'ex-Ligue celte aux dépens du tenant du titre, les Scarlets (40-32, mi-temps : 21-11) déjà dominés par les joueurs de Leo Cullen en demi-finales de la Coupe d'Europe (38-16).

Un match à 9 essais, dense et plein d'émotions avec les adieux d'Isa Nacewa, le capitaine désormais retraité de la province irlandaise, mais aussi la nouvelle superbe partition de Jonathan Sexton, élu homme du match ou encore le triplé du Néo-Zélandais Johnny McNicholl, qui sera insuffisant pour permettre aux Gallois de conserver leur couronne.