Les excuses de Tu'ungafasi envers Grosso

Reuters

Coupable d'un plaquage haut sur Rémy Grosso, victime d'une double fracture au visage samedi à Auckland lors du match entre la Nouvelle-Zélande et la France (52-11), Ofa Tu'ungafasi a présenté ses excuses à l'ailier tricolore.

"Rémy, j'espère que tu te remets bien. C'était un match physique et ce n'était pas mon intention de te faire du mal. Je suis déçu de ne pas avoir eu l'occasion de te voir après le match et de ne pas avoir pu te rendre visite à l'hôpital ce matin (dimanche) avant notre départ, mais j'espère vite te retrouver frère", a ainsi écrit sur Twitter le pilier des Auckland Blues. 

Les deux nations se retrouveront samedi prochain (9h35) à Wellington. 

