Brunel publie ses listes !

Au moment où le gros du contingent des Bleus, privés des finalistes du Top 14, a posé le pied ce mercredi, à Auckland, pour y disputer le samedi 9 juin, à l'Eden Park, face aux All Blacks le premier des 3 test-matches de la tournée en Nouvelle-Zélande, la Fédération Française de rugby (FFR) publie les deux listes du groupe XV de France (40) et du groupe France Développement (20), conformément à la Convention FFR – LNR (2018-2023) dévoilée ce week-end.
La liste XV de France
Avants : Uini Atonio (La Rochelle), Mathieu Babillot (Castres), Eddy Ben Arous (Racing 92), Judicaël Cancoriet (Clermont), Camille Chat (Racing 92), Paul Gabrillagues (Stade Français), Kélian Galletier (Montpellier), Cedate Gomes Sa (Racing 92), Kevin Gourdon (La Rochelle), Guilhem Guirado (Toulon), Malik Hamadache (Pau), Arthur Iturria (Clermont), Felix Lambey (Lyon), Wenceslas Lauret (Racing 92), Bernard Le Roux (Racing 92), Yoann Maestri (Stade Français), Adrien Pélissié (Bordeaux-Bègles), Jefferson Poirot (Bordeaux-Bègles), Dany Priso (La Rochelle), Fabien Sanconnie (Racing 92), Rabah Slimani (Clermont), Sébastien Vahaamahina (Clermont).
Arrières : Mathieu Bastareaud (Toulon), Anthony Belleau (Toulon), Henry Chavancy (Racing 92), Baptiste Couilloud (Lyon), Geoffrey Doumayrou (La Rochelle), Benjamin Fall (Montpellier), Gaël Fickou (Stade Français), Wesley Fofana (Clermont), Rémy Grosso (Clermont), Yoann Huget (Toulouse), Rémi Lamerat (Clermont), Camille Lopez (Clermont), Maxime Médard (Toulouse), Morgan Parra (Clermont), Damian Penaud (Clermont), Teddy Thomas (Racing 92), François Trinh-Duc (Toulon), Virimi Vakatawa (Racing 92).
La liste développement
Avants : Dorien Aldegheri (Toulouse), Cyril Baille (Toulouse), Pierre Bourgarit (La Rochelle), Yacouba Camara (Montpellier), Anthony Jelonch (Castres), Thomas Jolmes (La Rochelle), Sekou Macalou (Stade Français), Julien Marchand (Toulouse), Swan Rebbadj (Toulon), Emercik Setiano (Toulon), Sébastien Taofifenua (Toulon), Marco Tauleigne (Bordeaux-Bègles).
Arrières : Louis Carbonel (Toulon), Antoine Dupont (Toulouse), Matthieu Jalibert (Bordeaux-Bègles), Maxime Machenaud (Racing 92), Romain Ntamack (Toulouse), Alivereti Raka (Clermont), Arthur Retière (La Rochelle), Baptiste Serin (Bordeaux-Bègles).