MU: Ferguson n'est plus en soins intensifs

Sorti du coma mardi après avoir été victime d'une hémorragie cérébrale, Alex Ferguson va beaucoup mieux. Manchester United a indiqué que l'Ecossais était sorti du service de soins intensifs et poursuivrait sa rééducation en tant que simple patient hospitalisé. Le club a également, au nom de la famille de Sir Alex, tenu à remercier les nombreux fans qui ont témoigné leur soutien.

Sir Alex no longer needs intensive care and will continue rehabilitation as an inpatient.



His family have been overwhelmed by the level of support and good wishes but continue to request privacy as this will be vital during this next stage of recovery. pic.twitter.com/7AFFspsaj7