MU: Ferguson n'est plus en soins intensifs

Reuters

Sorti du coma mardi après avoir été victime d'une hémorragie cérébrale, Alex Ferguson va beaucoup mieux. Manchester United a indiqué que l'Ecossais était sorti du service de soins intensifs et poursuivrait sa rééducation en tant que simple patient hospitalisé. Le club a également, au nom de la famille de Sir Alex, tenu à remercier les nombreux fans qui ont témoigné leur soutien. 

