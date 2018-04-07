NBA : le site officiel
Man Utd: Pogba titulaire, Martial sur le banc contre City

Sans surprise, Paul Pogba est bien aligné d’entrée dans le onze de Manchester United pour le derby sur le terrain de City, ce samedi (18h30). José Mourinho opte pour un 4-3-3 avec la titularisation d’Ander Herrera aux côtés de Nemanja Matic et de "La Pioche".

Le trio offensif est composé de Jesse Lingard, Alexis Sanchez et Romelu Lukaku, alors que Juan Mata, Marcus Rashford et Anthony Martial sont sur le banc.

Le onze de départ: De Gea - Valencia, Smalling, Bailly, Young - Herrera, Matic, Pogba - Lingard, Lukaku, Sanchez.

