Liverpool: Première pour Shaqiri

Arrivé cet été en provenance de Stoke City, Xherdan Shaqiri va connaître ce samedi sa première titularisation avec Liverpool pour la réception de Southampton à Anfield.

Jürgen Klopp va ainsi abandonner son habituel 4-3-3 puisque l'international suisse évoluera aux côtés du trio d'attaque, Salah-Mané-Firmino.

Au milieu, James Milner et Naby Keita sont remplaçants, tout comme Fabinho.

