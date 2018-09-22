Liverpool: Première pour Shaqiri

Arrivé cet été en provenance de Stoke City, Xherdan Shaqiri va connaître ce samedi sa première titularisation avec Liverpool pour la réception de Southampton à Anfield.

Jürgen Klopp va ainsi abandonner son habituel 4-3-3 puisque l'international suisse évoluera aux côtés du trio d'attaque, Salah-Mané-Firmino.

Au milieu, James Milner et Naby Keita sont remplaçants, tout comme Fabinho.

#LIVSOU team news; Firmino, Shaqiri and Matip replace Sturridge, Milner and Gomez. https://t.co/qVpOONsoDR





Here's how #SaintsFC line-up to face #LFC this afternoon in the #PL: pic.twitter.com/l8W96uhzOE