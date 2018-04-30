Liverpool: Klopp perd son adjoint

Malgré la très belle saison des Reds, il y a de l'eau dans le gaz, à Liverpool, entre Jurgen Klopp et son adjoint historique, Zeljko Buvac. Le club de la Mersey a confirmé aux médias anglais que le Serbe n'exercerait plus ses fonctions jusqu'à la fin de la saison.
Selon le Daily Record, notamment, Buvac n'assistait plus aux réunions tactiques, et n'avait plus son mot à dire, ces dernières semaines, sur les compositions d'équipe.
Dans le triumvirat qu'ils formaient avec Peter Krawietz, Buvac était considéré comme "le cerveau", le seul homme à avoir l'oreille de Klopp. Les deux hommes se sont connus à Mayence, d'abord en tant que joueurs, puis entraîneurs. Buvac a suivi Klopp, ensuite, à Dortmund puis à Liverpool.
According to club sources, It is understood that LFC Assistant Manager Zeljko Buvac has left the club following a dispute with Jurgen Klopp. It has been said the two have ceased talking to each other during games and that Buvac had been excluded from tactical meetings. • “Klopp and Buvac had a big falling out, Buvac has been left completely out of the loop of late. They stand apart in training, Buvac doesn't go to tactical meetings, and he is no longer involved in picking the team. In the past, he was the only one who had Klopp's ear. The relationship had broken down, and the players have been told Buvac is gone.” • Buvac has worked as a managerial partnership with Klopp since the German was placed in charge of Mainz in February 2001. During their seven years at the club the pair took Mainz into the Bundesliga and UEFA before being hired by Borussia Dortmund. Hopefully none of this is true. Walk On Reds