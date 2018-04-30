Liverpool: Klopp perd son adjoint

Malgré la très belle saison des Reds, il y a de l'eau dans le gaz, à Liverpool, entre Jurgen Klopp et son adjoint historique, Zeljko Buvac. Le club de la Mersey a confirmé aux médias anglais que le Serbe n'exercerait plus ses fonctions jusqu'à la fin de la saison.

Selon le Daily Record, notamment, Buvac n'assistait plus aux réunions tactiques, et n'avait plus son mot à dire, ces dernières semaines, sur les compositions d'équipe.

Dans le triumvirat qu'ils formaient avec Peter Krawietz, Buvac était considéré comme "le cerveau", le seul homme à avoir l'oreille de Klopp. Les deux hommes se sont connus à Mayence, d'abord en tant que joueurs, puis entraîneurs. Buvac a suivi Klopp, ensuite, à Dortmund puis à Liverpool.