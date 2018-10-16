NBA.COM : Le site officiel

NBA

NBA - Les Blazers pleurent Paul Allen

Paul Allen, le propriétaire des Portland Trail Blazers, est décédé lundi soir à l'âge de 65 ans, victime des complications d'un lymphome non-Hodgkinien.

Reuters

Philanthrope, le co-fondateur de Microsoft était un personnage apprécié de la NBA, lui qui était devenu, en 1998, le plus jeune propriétaire (35 ans) d'une franchise d'un des quatre sports majeurs aux Etats-Unis. Nicolas Batum, ancien joueur des Blazers, lui a rendu hommage sur Twitter.

Paul Allen était également depuis 1997 le propriétaire des Seattle Seahawks (NFL), vainqueurs du Super Bowl en 2013.

 

 

 

 

 

 

NBA Portland Trail Blazers
Précédent NBA - Boston, l'ambition dévorante
Lire
NBA - Boston, l'ambition dévorante
Suivant