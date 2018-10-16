Philanthrope, le co-fondateur de Microsoft était un personnage apprécié de la NBA, lui qui était devenu, en 1998, le plus jeune propriétaire (35 ans) d'une franchise d'un des quatre sports majeurs aux Etats-Unis. Nicolas Batum, ancien joueur des Blazers, lui a rendu hommage sur Twitter.

Paul Allen était également depuis 1997 le propriétaire des Seattle Seahawks (NFL), vainqueurs du Super Bowl en 2013.

Just heard the news about the death of Paul Allen. I had the great honor of spending 7 years with him in Porltland. A great man who really loved the game and will be missed. RIP Mister Allen

We have lost a friend and a giant. Mr. Allen, thank you for your extraordinary vision, your abundant generosity and for believing in all of us. By your example, you made us all better, kinder. May you Rest In Peace. Go Hawks! pic.twitter.com/qcRUt3ko6j