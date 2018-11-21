NBA.COM : Le site officiel
Moto GP

MotoGP-Rossi: "Je n'ai pas vu un Lorenzo très rapide"

Reuters

La première journée des essais de Valence était évidemment très attendue avec les changements d'équipe pour Lorenzo (de Ducati à Honda), Zarco (de Yamaha Tech 3 à KTM officiel) ou encore les arrivées de nouveaux comme Quartararo, Bagnaia ou Oliveira venus de Moto 2. 

Satisfait des améliorations sur sa Yamaha, notamment sur le moteur, Valentino a également évoqué Jorge Lorenzo. "J'étais un peu derrière lui, quand je l'ai vu, il n'était pas très rapide. Il n'était pas encore à l'aise avec la moto. Mais il faut savoir qu'il a mal au poignet", a-t-il expliqué pour Marca. 

Précédent MotoGP-Essais Valence: Zarco a roulé sur la KTM
Lire
MotoGP-Essais Valence: Zarco a roulé sur la KTM
Suivant