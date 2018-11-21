MotoGP-Rossi: "Je n'ai pas vu un Lorenzo très rapide"

La première journée des essais de Valence était évidemment très attendue avec les changements d'équipe pour Lorenzo (de Ducati à Honda), Zarco (de Yamaha Tech 3 à KTM officiel) ou encore les arrivées de nouveaux comme Quartararo, Bagnaia ou Oliveira venus de Moto 2.

Satisfait des améliorations sur sa Yamaha, notamment sur le moteur, Valentino a également évoqué Jorge Lorenzo. "J'étais un peu derrière lui, quand je l'ai vu, il n'était pas très rapide. Il n'était pas encore à l'aise avec la moto. Mais il faut savoir qu'il a mal au poignet", a-t-il expliqué pour Marca.

“Sudden improvements” from new engine for @YamahaMotoGP@mvkoficial12 tops Day 1 at the Valencia Test while @ValeYellow46 sits P3 as a new M1 engine gets good initial feedback#MotoGP | #ValenciaTest https://t.co/qMKlh0HHIo pic.twitter.com/8wwtjlwe7U