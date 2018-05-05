NBA : le site officiel
MotoGP-Espagne: Crutchlow en pole, Zarco 3e

Les Espagnols n'ont qu'à bien se tenir ! La pole position du Grand Prix d'Espagne a été signée par Cal Crutchlow (Honda), ce samedi sur le circuit de Jerez en 1'37"653. Un Anglais premier et un Français en première ligne puisque Johann Zarco (Yamaha) a signé un dernier tour incroyable pour claquer le 3e temps juste derrière Dani Pedrosa (Honda). Cela fait un seul pilote usine en première ligne... 

Une grille qui annonce une grosse bagarre avec Lorge Lorenzo (Ducati), Marc Marquez (Honda) et Alex Rins (Suzuki). Encore une fois, la performance de Zarco est d'autant plus remarquable que les deux pilotes d'usine de Yamaha sont loin.  Rossi est 10e et Vinales 11e...

