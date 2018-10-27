GP Australie-Qualifs MotoGP: Marquez en pole, Zarco en première ligne

Tout juste auréolé de son cinquième titre de champion du monde MotoGP, Marc Marquez a signé ce samedi matin la pole position du Grand Prix d'Australie, à Philipp Island.

L'Espagnol, sur sa Honda, a signé un chrono de 1'29"199 pour devancer la Yamaha de Maverick Vinales (+0"310).

Dans le bon tempo, le Français Johann Zarco (Yamaha Tech3) complète la première ligne (+0"506).

... and it's Pole Position for @marcmarquez93 at the #australiangp! 6th this year, 51st in @motogp 79th in career ... pic.twitter.com/1dHtn1lcEy