Mercato Monaco: Gil Dias prêté en Angleterre

Prêté à la Fiorentina la saison passée, Gil Dias ne sera à nouveau pas à l'AS Monaco à la rentrée. Le milieu offensif portugais de 21 ans a été prêté à Nottingham Forrest en Championship, annonce le club de la Principauté ce week-end. Apparu à 26 reprises sous le maillot de la Viola, Dias poursuit ses pérégrinations loin du Rocher, lui qui avait déjà été prêté à Varzim et Rio Ave par le passé.

I’m delighted to announce my new club @NFFC

It’s an honor to wear such a historical jersey and to have the opportunity for playing in the exciting English football.

I can promise hard work and commitment to help the club to go to @premierleague



Now I’m Red #NFFC #GilDias pic.twitter.com/B5bU8HY1uJ