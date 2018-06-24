Coupe du Monde de la FIFA, Russie 2018™
Mercato

Mercato Monaco: Gil Dias prêté en Angleterre

Reuters

Prêté à la Fiorentina la saison passée, Gil Dias ne sera à nouveau pas à l'AS Monaco à la rentrée. Le milieu offensif portugais de 21 ans a été prêté à Nottingham Forrest en Championship, annonce le club de la Principauté ce week-end. Apparu à 26 reprises sous le maillot de la Viola, Dias poursuit ses pérégrinations loin du Rocher, lui qui avait déjà été prêté à Varzim et Rio Ave par le passé. 

