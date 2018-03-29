NBA : le site officiel
La Liga

Barça: Messi reprend l’entraînement

Reuters

Touché aux ischio-jambiers et forfait pour les deux rencontres amicales de l’Argentine, à qui il a beaucoup manqué contre l’Italie (2-0) et surtout face à l’Espagne (1-6), Lionel Messi a effectué son retour à l’entraînement du Barça jeudi, a annoncé le club catalan.

Sa participation au choc de samedi soir (20h45) à Séville n’est toutefois pas assurée.

