World Challenge: Rahm s'impose aux Bahamas

A la faveur d'une dernière journée parfaite (7 birdies, aucun bogey), Jon Rahm a remporté le Hero World Challenge, aux Bahamas.

L'Espagnol (-20) termine avec quatre coups d'avance sur l'Américain Tony Finau (-16) alors que l'Anglais Justin Rose, troisième (-15), manque d'un rien de récupérer à Brooks Koepka la place de n°1 mondiale.

Tiger Woods, lui, a vécu un tournoi difficile et termine 17e et avant-dernier (-1).

