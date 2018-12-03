World Challenge: Rahm s'impose aux Bahamas

A la faveur d'une dernière journée parfaite (7 birdies, aucun bogey), Jon Rahm a remporté le Hero World Challenge, aux Bahamas.
L'Espagnol (-20) termine avec quatre coups d'avance sur l'Américain Tony Finau (-16) alors que l'Anglais Justin Rose, troisième (-15), manque d'un rien de récupérer à Brooks Koepka la place de n°1 mondiale.
Tiger Woods, lui, a vécu un tournoi difficile et termine 17e et avant-dernier (-1).
Final scores from the Hero World Challenge:
1. @JonRahmPGA, -20
2. @TonyFinauGolf, -16
3. @JustinRose99, -15
4. @HenrikStenson, -14
5. Patrick Cantlay, -13
5. @RickieFowler
7. @DJohnsonPGA, -12
8. Alex Noren, -11
8. @XSchauffele
8. @GaryWoodland
