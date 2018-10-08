Trophée Kopa: Mbappé et Aouar en lice

France Football a dévoilé les 10 joueurs en lice pour le Trophée Kopa, qui récompensera cette année, pour la première fois, le meilleur joueur de moins de 21 ans.

Deux Français sont en lice, Houssem Aouar (Lyon) et l'immense favori Kylian Mbappé (PSG).

Les 10 nommés: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Houssem Aouar (Lyon), Patrick Cutrone (AC Milan), Ritsu Doan (Groningen), Gianluigi Donnarumma (AC Milan), Amadou Haïdara (Salzbourg), Justin Kluivert (AS Rome), Kylian Mbappé (PSG), Christian Pulisic (Dortmund), Rodrygo (Santos).

