Coupe du Monde de la FIFA, Russie 2018™
Coupe du Monde de la FIFA, Russie 2018™

Rose répond à Griezmann 

Reuters

Entre Rose et Griezmann, c'est l'entente cordiale. Et ce n'est pas nouveau. Pendant la Coupe du monde, en zone d'interview, Griezmann avait coupé une interview de Pogba pour la chaîne Fox pour lancer "I love Derrick Rose". 

Le basketteur américain a répondu via twitter: "Chaleureuses félicitations pour mon ami Antoine Griezmann pour la victoire et avoir été homme du match de la finale. Super tournoi, profite des célébrations".

Précédent Coupe du Monde 2018 : Griezmann, la montée en puis
Lire
Coupe du Monde 2018 : Griezmann, la montée en puissance d’un champion
Suivant