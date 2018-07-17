Rose répond à Griezmann 

Entre Rose et Griezmann, c'est l'entente cordiale. Et ce n'est pas nouveau. Pendant la Coupe du monde, en zone d'interview, Griezmann avait coupé une interview de Pogba pour la chaîne Fox pour lancer "I love Derrick Rose".

Le basketteur américain a répondu via twitter: "Chaleureuses félicitations pour mon ami Antoine Griezmann pour la victoire et avoir été homme du match de la finale. Super tournoi, profite des célébrations".

Huge congrats to my friend @AntoGriezmann on the #WorldCup win and the Man of the Match honors in the final. Great tournament my man, enjoy the celebration! pic.twitter.com/0sVoSaGaAE