Sauber confirme Giovinazzi pour 2019 !

Ce n'est guère une surprise, Sauber a confirmé ce mardi la titularisation d'Antonio Giovinazzi pour 2019. Le jeune pilote italien, issue de la filière Ferrari, fera donc équipe avec Kimi Räikkönen. Un mélange parfait de jeunesse et d'expérience.

