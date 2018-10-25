Mercedes donne de bonnes nouvelles de Niki Lauda

Niki Lauda va mieux ! "Deux mois et demi après une transplantation des poumons, nous sommes heureux de savoir que notre président et ami Niki Lauda a quitté l'hôpital de Vienne", a expliqué l'équipe Mercedes F1 sur Twitter. L'Autrichien va poursuivre une longue rééducation mais il est sur la bonne voie.

Two and a half months after a lung transplant, we’re delighted to hear that our Chairman and friend Niki Lauda has left hospital in Vienna.



Niki will now begin a phase of intensive rehabilitation, as he continues his road to recovery.



We can’t wait to have you back, Niki. pic.twitter.com/www1t64ZkM