NBA.COM : Le site officiel
F1

Mercedes donne de bonnes nouvelles de Niki Lauda

Niki Lauda va mieux ! "Deux mois et demi après une transplantation des poumons, nous sommes heureux de savoir que notre président et ami Niki Lauda a quitté l'hôpital de Vienne", a expliqué l'équipe Mercedes F1 sur Twitter. L'Autrichien va poursuivre une longue rééducation mais il est sur la bonne voie.

Précédent Red Bull: Marko chambre Ricciardo et son choix de
Lire
Red Bull: Marko chambre Ricciardo et son choix de rejoindre Renault
Suivant