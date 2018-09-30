Mondiaux: Valverde titré devant Bardet

Après six médailles aux championnats du monde (2 en argent, 4 en bronze), Alejandro Valverde a enfin décroché le titre mondial ce dimanche à Innsbruck.

L'Espagnol a battu au sprint le Français Romain Bardet, le Canadien Michael Woods et le Néerlandais Tom Dumoulin.

Grand favori de l'épreuve, Julian Alaphilippe a coincé dans la dernière bosse et termine en 7e position.

Alejandro Valverde s'impose ! @romainbardet décroche l'argent !!! Quelle course !



Alejandro Valverde is the new World Champion ! @romainbardet takes the 2nd place ! What a race ! pic.twitter.com/gTkDYwkcoy