Mondiaux: Valverde titré devant Bardet

Après six médailles aux championnats du monde (2 en argent, 4 en bronze), Alejandro Valverde a enfin décroché le titre mondial ce dimanche à Innsbruck. 

L'Espagnol a battu au sprint le Français Romain Bardet, le Canadien Michael Woods et le Néerlandais Tom Dumoulin. 

Grand favori de l'épreuve, Julian Alaphilippe a coincé dans la dernière bosse et termine en 7e position. 

