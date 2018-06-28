Coupe du Monde de la FIFA, Russie 2018™
France-CLM: Latour conserve son titre

Comme l'an dernier, Pierre Latour a été sacré ce jeudi champion de France du contre-la-montre. 

Sur un circuit de 45,4 km tracé autour de Mantes-la-Jolie dans les Yvelines, le coureur d'AG2R-La Mondiale a réalisé un chrono de 57'36'', devançant son coéquipier Tony Gallopin (2'23'') et le jeune coureur de l'équipe Groupama-FDJ, Benjamin Thomas (2'31''). 

La course en ligne est prévue dimanche. Arnaud Démare est le tenant du titre. 

