Monte-Carlo: Djokovic ne cède qu'un jeu ! 

Arrivé sans grand repère à Monte-Carlo, après une tournée américaine catastrophique (éliminations d'entrée à Indian Wells et Miami), Novak Djokovic a parfaitement négocié son entrée en lice en Principauté.

Au 1er tour du Masters 1000 monégasque, le premier de la saison sur terre battue, le Serbe a étrillé son compatriote Dusan Lajovic en moins d'une heure (6-0, 6-1 en 56 minutes).

L'ancien n°1 mondial, auteur d'une prestation convaincante, tentera d'enchaîner au prochain tour face au Croate Borna Coric.

