Anvers: Robert repêché puis éliminé

Stéphane Robert a profité du forfait du joueur qui l'avait battu en qualifications, Tallon Griekspoor, pour intégrer le tableau final du tournoi d'Anvers.

Le vétéran tricolore (38 ans, 158e) n'a pas pu la faire fructifier puisqu'il s'est incliné en deux sets contre l'Espagnol Albert Ramos (6-4, 6-4).

Robert n'a plus gagné un match sur le circuit principal depuis Wimbledon, et son succès au 1er tour contre... Albert Ramos.

1st round win for @albertramos88 vs lucky loser Stéphane Robert . He wins with the score of 6-4 & 6-4. Next up for him: 1st seed @kyle8edmund