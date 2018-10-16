NBA.COM : Le site officiel
ATP Tour

Anvers: Robert repêché puis éliminé

Reuters

Stéphane Robert a profité du forfait du joueur qui l'avait battu en qualifications, Tallon Griekspoor, pour intégrer le tableau final du tournoi d'Anvers.

Le vétéran tricolore (38 ans, 158e) n'a pas pu la faire fructifier puisqu'il s'est incliné en deux sets contre l'Espagnol Albert Ramos (6-4, 6-4).

Robert n'a plus gagné un match sur le circuit principal depuis Wimbledon, et son succès au 1er tour contre... Albert Ramos.

