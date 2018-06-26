Match en direct en streaming : beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Chaîne de diffusion : beIN MAX 2HD

Coup d'envoi : 17h00 (heure de La Mecque)

Stade : Fisht Stadium, Sotchi

Équipe probable de l'Australie

Ryan, Risdon, Sainsbury, Milligan, Béhich, Jedinak, Mooy, Leckie, Arzani, Rogic, Juric

Équipe probable du Pérou

Gallese, Trauco, Rodriguez, Ramos, Advincula, Carrillo, Yotun, Tapia, Flores, Cueva, Farfan

Australie - Pérou : match en direct commenté