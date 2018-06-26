Match en direct en streaming : beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Chaîne de diffusion : beIN MAX 2HD
Coup d'envoi : 17h00 (heure de La Mecque)
Stade : Fisht Stadium, Sotchi
Équipe probable de l'Australie
Ryan, Risdon, Sainsbury, Milligan, Béhich, Jedinak, Mooy, Leckie, Arzani, Rogic, Juric
Équipe probable du Pérou
Gallese, Trauco, Rodriguez, Ramos, Advincula, Carrillo, Yotun, Tapia, Flores, Cueva, Farfan
Regardez en direct et streaming Australie - Pérou, match du Groupe C, sur beIN MAX 4HD & beIN SPORTS CONNECT. en vous abonnant sur Get beIN
Australie - Pérou : match en direct commenté