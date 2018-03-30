Jelena Ostapenko booked her spot in the Miami Open final with a hard-fought straight-sets win over Danielle Collins on Thursday.

Ostapenko, the French Open champion, overcame American qualifier Collins 7-6 (7-1) 6-3 in their semi-final.

The win saw world number five Ostapenko set up a meeting with US Open champion Sloane Stephens in the decider.

The final will be the sixth of Ostapenko's WTA Tour career as she aims for a third title.

Ostapenko, 20, was challenged by Collins – whose run to the last four included wins over Venus Williams and Coco Vandeweghe – needing to save a set point in the 12th game.

But from then on the Latvian was in control, winning through in one hour, 39 minutes to set up a clash with Stephens.

Stephens beat three-time champion Victoria Azarenka 3-6 6-2 6-1 earlier in the day.