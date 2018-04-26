English
Français
العربية
UEFA Champions League
WTA Tour

Wozniacki's comeback edges out Errani

She was forced to do it the hard way but Caroline Wozniacki overcame Sara Errani to advance to the Istanbul Cup quarter-finals.

Getty Images

Caroline Wozniacki fought back from a set down to defeat Sara Errani and reach the last eight of the Istanbul Cup on Thursday.

At her first clay-court tournament of the season, top seed and 2014 winner Wozniacki encountered few problems in seeing off Ekaterina Alexandrova 6-2 6-2 in the opening round two days previously.

But she was forced to do it the hard way against Errani before eventually progressing 5-7 6-3 6-3 to set up a quarter-final meeting with Pauline Parmentier.

Wozniacki, the Australian Open champion, fought back from 5-2 down in the first set to level at 5-5 but was promptly broken again before Errani held to edge ahead.

That was as good as it got for the Italian, however, as Wozniacki romped into a 4-0 lead en route to levelling the match, before storming 4-1 ahead in the decider and closing out victory against the serve as Errani dumped a forehand into the tramlines.

Danka Kovinic, runner-up at this WTA International event two years ago, was beaten 2-6 6-2 6-0 by Arantxa Rus, who will now face Maria Sakkari - a 6-3 6-1 victor over Aleksandra Krunic.

Meanwhile, Polona Hercog was leading 6-2 1-1 when Kateryna Bondarenko retired and Donna Vekic made light work of Ajla Tomljanovic, prevailing 6-1 6-2.

WTA Sara Errani Caroline Wozniacki
Previous It is wide open - Wozniacki hopeful over Roland Ga
Read
It is wide open - Wozniacki hopeful over Roland Garros chances
Next Kerber and Muguruza retire from Stuttgart Open
Read
Kerber and Muguruza retire from Stuttgart Open