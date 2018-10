World number one Simona Halep has withdrawn from the WTA Finals as she has not fully recovered from a back injury.

Kiki Bertens will make her debut in the end-of-season tournament in Singapore next week after Halep pulled out on Thursday.

The French Open champion sustained a herniated disc in a practice session at the Wuhan Open last month, but vowed to play in the WTA Finals.

Halep withdrew from the Kremlin Cup this week as she continues to be troubled by the injury and is taking no risks.