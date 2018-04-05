test live opta widg

- 18'free kick lostHand ball by Sergio Escudero (Sevilla).
- 17'end delayDelay over. They are ready to continue.
- 17'start delayDelay in match Joaquín Correa (Sevilla) because of an injury.
- 15'yellow cardJoaquín Correa (Sevilla) is shown the yellow card.
- 15'free kick lostJoaquín Correa (Sevilla) has gone down, but that's a dive.
- 13'yellow cardFranck Ribéry (FC Bayern München) is shown the yellow card.
- 13'free kick lostFoul by Franck Ribéry (FC Bayern München).
- 13'free kick wonFranco Vázquez (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 10'missAttempt missed. Thomas Müller (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Arturo Vidal.
- 9'cornerCorner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Sergio Escudero.
- 7'cornerCorner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Simon Kjaer.
- 7'attempt blockedAttempt blocked. Franck Ribéry (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
- 2'missAttempt missed. Mats Hummels (FC Bayern München) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Franck Ribéry with a cross following a corner.
- 2'cornerCorner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Jesús Navas.
- startFirst Half begins.
- lineupLineups are announced and players are warming up.