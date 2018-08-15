Mitch Freeley

Live Updates

Extra-Time

107- Gimenz is on for Diego Costa, who has been beastly (in a good way) tonight. He's my shout for man of the match.

Peep- Quick turn around, Real Madrid are on the front foot straight away.

Peep- Half Time in Extra time- It's all over two goals from Saul & Koke have killed the contest.

105- Two minutes of extra-time in extra time. This has the potential to get a bit fidgety now.

103- Goal! Game over! 4-2 Atletico! Diego Costa battles down the wing recycles the ball to Saul who squares to Koke, a side-foot finish finds the back of the net.

100- Yellow card for Luca Modric for clattering into Lucas Hernandez.

97- Goal! A sweeter shot you will never see! Atleti lead in extra time. Verane fails to get rid, Thomas Partey clips it from the byline to Saul who smashes it on the volley past Navas. Oh, It's so sweet! 3-2 Atleti!

94- Hello, Marcello wins a corner off Juanfran. The ball falls to Carvajal, his quick volley is calmly gathered by Oblak.

93- Lucas Vasquez with a dangerous cross! Godin heads away. What a defender, what a man.

Peep- Benzema gets us underway. Both sides will be looking to get this done in extra-time, especially with their league seasons starting on Sunday.

Second Half

90+3- Marcello fluffs an overhead kick at the very last! Peep! All over 2-2 we go again in extra time.

90+1- Ceballos is in the book. A late tackle on Correra.

90- Thomas Lemar is off. Thomas Partey is on. Thomas.

90- Three minutes of extra time until actual extra time to be played.

89- Diego Costa in the Real Box, he shapes to shoot. He's edged out of play by Verane.

86- Atletico is knocking the ball around with intent. Will they be able to find a late winner? With that Costa is again flagged offside. I give up.

84- A public service announcement. This will go to extra-time and penalties should we be level at full time. Thank you!

83- It's a very open game. Very much a next goal wins kind of vibe.

80- Atleti is in the ascendancy now. Just as I type that Diego Costa is flagged miles offside. Oh dear.

79- Goal! Atleti are level! Griezmann scampers into the box and feeds Costa with a perfect pass. Costa smashes the ball into the roof of the net! 2-2 GAME ON!

75- Ceballos is on for Casimiro, who is walking gingerly off the pitch.

73- Vitolo comes on for Rodri- A second Atletico change.

73- Athletico zip the ball around with poise, with Griezman's cross come shot which is gathered by Navas. It could have been so much better.

69- Gareth Bale skips through a few Atleti challenges before being pushed wide and winning a corner. The resulting corner falls to Modric who curls his effort high over the bar. Real are pushing for a third and putting this tie to bed.

64- The ongoing battle between Sergio Ramos & Diego Costa continues as Costa kicks Ramos in the head, as they battle for the ball. The referee does well to defuse the situation, but this could boil over at any minute.

61-Goal! Penalty Real! Juanfran handles the ball in the box. Diego Costa gets a yellow for arguing. Sergio Ramos steps up, stutters his run and fires it into the bottom corner! The European Champions are 2-1 up!

56- Atleti sub- Antoine Griezmann is hooked in favour of Angel Correa.

56- Sub for Real Madrid. Asensio wanders off. Lucas Modric comes on. Tallin erupts.

53- A deserved yellow for Marcello for going in late into Juanfran. The veteran is getting the magic sponge now. He should be okay now.

50- It's been a tepid start to the second half, Real Madrid are patiently knocking the ball about now.

47- Diego Godin tugs down Toni Kroos in the Real Madrid penalty box. Only moment of note so far in the second half.

Peep- Real Madrid get us back underway!

First Half

45+1- Peep! 1-1 at the break. Digo Costa scored within a minute before Benzema levelled with a deft header. Simples. Join me in 15 for more UEFA Super Cup fun.

45- One minute of extra time to be played.

44- Toni Kroos chops down Rodri for an Atletico free-kick. A cheeky grin from the German midfielder is aimed towards the Polish referee, he knows exactly what he has done.

40- For a European Super Cup, it seems very open. I'm confidently predicting goals in the second half (famous last words)

38- Koke knocks in a corner, and Godin rises up to head it! Straight into the arms of Navas.

35- First yellow card of the day for Asensio, he cynically tugs down Diego Costa as Atletico push up the pitch on a breakaway.

33- That's a chance wasted for Real, Bale picks out an unmarked Asensio who dallies on the ball, his pass to Benzema ruins the chance. Poor.

28- Close! Asensio motors down the left wing, the Atleti defenders back off, and the Spanish attacker curls a shot just wide of the far post. It would of been a peach if that has nestled into the corner!

26- Goal! Real equalize! Bale with an inch-perfect cross to the back post. Karim Benzema times the run perfectly to head past Oblak. 1-1!

25- Marcello winds up for a shot, is effort is well over the bar and little concern for Jan Oblak, still it's a chance for Real.

23- This is a lovely, quite open European kick-about. Marcello speeds down the left wing again. Stefan Savic is on hand with a vital block.

17- Uhoh. Diego Costa & Sergio Ramos have clashed heads. Thankfully they seem okay. I don't want this scrap to end just now.

16-Marcello down the left wing his cross to Asensio is perfect, the back heel is sublime. Obladoesn'tnt even better with the reaction save. A magic moment of play.

15- Asensio tries to play in Carvajal on the right. Godin is on hand to clear. Captain oh captain...

12- A free-kick in dangerous territory for Real, as Saul pulls down bale. The drilled cross from Kroos is headed away by Godin.

11- Marcello drifts in a dangerous cross into the box. Diego Godin is on hand to calmly chest it to Oblak. Masterful defending from the Uruguayan.

9- The contrast between the starts the two sides have made is staggering. Real look sluggish, and a little lost. Athletico look sharp and ready.

7- Diego Costa tumbles to the floor after a sly elbow from Sergio Ramos. The referee rightly decides not to give the Madrid captain a yellow.

5- Real Madrid spring down the right wing with Gareth Bale, who pulls down Lucas Hernandez free kick Atletico.

3- Well that goal has woken up the Atleti support behind the Madrid goal. Griezmann knocks in a corner and Atletico keep the ball with ease.

1- Boom! Goal! What a start! Diego Costa! Costa gets the better or Ramos & Verane to smash past Navas from a tight angle! It's a corking finish! 1-0 Atletico!

Peep! Atletico get us underway!

So how will the post-Cristiano Ronaldo era begin for Real Madrid go? We are moments away from Kick-off!

We are minutes away from Kick-Off. The usual pre-match ceremonies are coming to an end. Including a choir of children singing out "You've got the Love" by Florence & The Machine. Which is quite nice. Estonia seems very nice. Makes me kinda want to visit now. The teams are out!

Preamble

Big night in prospect for these two, the long-term question is can they fill the boots of a Cristiano Ronaldo who has made his way to Juventus over the summer.

Now for Atletico! Fresh from his World Cup antics Antoine Griezmann starts up front with Diego Costa. Summer signing Thomas Lemar gets a competitive debut on the left wing. Fellow Summer signing Gelson Martins will start from the bench.

Team news is in! First up Real Madrid. No Thibaut Courtois, not even on the bench. Kaylor Navas gets the nod in goal. Bale, Isco and Benzema lead the line. Luca Modric gets a place on the bench, as does exciting Brazillian teenager Vinícius Júnior.

Hello! Welcome to the Live Updates of the UEFA Super Cup between Real Madrid & Atletico Madrid. Who will lift the Super Cup this evening, which is being played in Tallin, the capital of European country Estonia (give it a google). Stick around and we'll get some live updates in, including Live video of the goals going in (Ohhh). Team news to follow.

Preview

It’s a Madrid derby in Tallin as Real Madrid face off against rivals Atletico for the chance to lift the European Super Cup. As ever, you can watch all the action between the two Spanish giants via beIN SPORTS CONNECT.

Wednesday’s match in the capital of Estonia will be the first competitive game without Cristiano Ronaldo following his blockbuster move to Juventus, and the first piece of silverware up for grabs for new boss Julen Lopetegui. It will be interesting to see how Los Blancos are able to cope with life following the departure of their all-time top scorer.

In team news, Luca Modric has expected a place on the bench after playing just 15 minutes of preseason football after his World Cup heroics with Croatia. Whilst Thibaut Courtois is unlikely to start in goal, with Kaylor Navas to get the nod ahead of the recently acquired keeper. Whilst Marco Asensio and Karim Benzema should be handed starts in attack, after impressing in preseason.

Gareth Bale is expected to be the biggest winner from Ronaldo’s move to Italy. The Welsh attacker proved his class in last season coming off the bench in the Champions League final to score twice against Liverpool. Now Bale has the chance to step out of Ronaldo’s shadow and be the main man for Real Madrid, a few goals in Tallin will give the Welsh wizard plenty of confidence going into the new La Liga season.

Real Madrid Predicted Team

Navas, Carvajal, Ramos, Varane, Marcelo, Casemiro, Kroos, Bale, Isco, Asensio, Benzema

Atletico will be targeting their piece of silverware of the new season, whilst getting one over their bitter rivals in the process. After an encouraging summer in the transfer market, Diego Simeone’s side will be confident of challenging both Real & Barca in the race for the La Liga crown.

French international winger Thomas Lemar is the standout accusation for Atleti. The 22-year old has plenty of potential, and already has a good relationship with a host of key players in the side. Lemar is likely to be handed a start in Tallin and will be relishing his chance to test the likes of Marcelo on the left wing.

The other key signing for Atletico was that of Antoine Griezmann, who penned a new deal with the club to 2023 turning down the advances of rivals Barcelona. The striker is the beating heart of this side under Simeone and had a summer to remember with France scoring a goal in the final and lifting the World Cup. The game is unlikely to be a little too early for Griezmann who only just returned to training last week, but expect the all-action striker to make the bench.

Atletico Predicted Team

Oblak, Juanfran, Godin, Savic, Luis, Koke, Saul, Rodri, Lemar, Costa, Kalinic

It certainly promises to be a fascinating encounter as old rivals Real Madrid & Atletico Madrid battle it out for the European Super Cup. You can watch all the action live & exclusive via beIN SPORTS CONNECT.